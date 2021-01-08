Xaya (CHI) Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Xaya has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $2.21 million and $4,582.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,357,571 coins and its circulating supply is 45,215,444 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

