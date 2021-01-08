Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG) Shares Gap Down to $210.00

Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) (LON:XSG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $210.00, but opened at $202.00. Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) shares last traded at $210.99, with a volume of 24,817 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.78. The company has a market cap of £42.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) Company Profile (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based technologies to reinvent water in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies in cleaning specialist personal protective equipment.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group plc (XSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.