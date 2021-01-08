XGOX (XGOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. XGOX has a total market cap of $32,100.44 and $23.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. In the last week, XGOX has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,116.70 or 0.99891895 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002010 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

