XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.52

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and traded as high as $39.00. XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 1,310,295 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.37. The company has a market cap of £72.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Get XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) alerts:

In other XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) news, insider Iain Balchin acquired 100,000 shares of XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.