XMax Price Up 1.3% This Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, DDEX, HADAX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,205,961 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, OTCBTC, HADAX, CryptoBridge, FCoin, ABCC, Graviex, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

