XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading 5.7% Higher

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.45. 1,462,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,307,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered XP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion and a PE ratio of 80.90.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XP by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,808,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XP by 105.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XP by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 235,949 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in XP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in XP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XP Company Profile (NASDAQ:XP)
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
