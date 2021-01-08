XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading 5.7% Higher

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.45. 1,462,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,307,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered XP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion and a PE ratio of 80.90.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XP Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XP by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,808,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XP by 105.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XP by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 235,949 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in XP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in XP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

