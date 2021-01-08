XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited purchased a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $84,826,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $32,696,000.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

