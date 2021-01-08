XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 154.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 102.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 239.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

