XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.67

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.48. XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 32,422 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded XTL Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83.
About XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.
