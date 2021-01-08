XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.67

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.48. XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 32,422 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded XTL Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

