Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Trading Up 0.4%

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $48.19. Approximately 74 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.