Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of XYL opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Xylem by 6,795.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 63.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

