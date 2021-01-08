Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded by Cowen to “Underperform”

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

XYL stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

