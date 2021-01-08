YAM v1 (YAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,049.00

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. YAM v1 has a market cap of $56.60 million and approximately $23,049.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded 91% higher against the US dollar. One YAM v1 token can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00004836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00272360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.89 or 0.02569726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011996 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM v1 (YAM) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

