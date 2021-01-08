Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YAMHF. ValuEngine downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

YAMHF opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

