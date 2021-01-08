Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.54. 29,310,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 22,062,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200,734 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

