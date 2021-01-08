Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. 490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yamato from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

