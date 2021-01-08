YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.20. YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$11.49 million and a PE ratio of 13.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) Company Profile (CVE:YOO)

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System platform, an end to end technology solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

