YEE Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, DEx.top and ABCC. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $317,087.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00038213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00275652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.43 or 0.02649561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011926 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DEx.top, Huobi, OKEx, ABCC, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

