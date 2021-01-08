Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE YEXT opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,323,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,908,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,442 shares of company stock worth $3,781,480. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

