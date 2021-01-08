YOUengine (YOUC) Price Up 177.5% This Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.09 or 0.02635035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012177 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

