Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

Several analysts have commented on BWAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Brainsway in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brainsway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Brainsway has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

