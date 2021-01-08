Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.30). Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $961.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

