Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.12. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,128. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.