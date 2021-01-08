Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $566.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.