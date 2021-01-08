Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post $16.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the highest is $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $15.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $66.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $62.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

