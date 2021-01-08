Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. BidaskClub lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. 17,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

