Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

NYSE:OPBK opened at $7.77 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

