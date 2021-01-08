Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 605.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 272.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

