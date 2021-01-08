Zacks: Analysts Expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. STMicroelectronics reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $40.09. 3,478,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $13,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

