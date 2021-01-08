Zacks: Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $1.90 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.16. The Trade Desk posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

TTD stock traded up $18.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $781.35. 17,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $874.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.53, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total value of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,410,981.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.