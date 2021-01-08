Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,882. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,411 shares of company stock worth $10,003,215. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

