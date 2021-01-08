Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,233. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,058 shares of company stock worth $3,591,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 117,173 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

