Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

WETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 506,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,487. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.18 million, a P/E ratio of -50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

