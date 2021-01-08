Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.00. Camden National reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. 807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,382. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $573.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 75,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 53,210 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Camden National by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 47,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camden National by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

