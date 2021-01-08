Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.71. 7,587,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,144. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,664,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 374,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 112,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,221,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

