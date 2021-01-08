Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post $16.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $15.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $62.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million.

CZWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

