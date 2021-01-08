Zap Price Hits $0.14 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Zap has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $32.55 million and $1.70 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00268569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00027960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.04 or 0.02635046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012239 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

