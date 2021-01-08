ZClassic Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,603.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $27,603.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00171936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00028018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035118 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

