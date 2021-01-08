ZCore Market Cap Hits $587,811.35 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $33.94 and $32.15. ZCore has a total market cap of $587,811.35 and approximately $9,487.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,470,478 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

