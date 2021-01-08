Zebi Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Liquid, LATOKEN and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00105436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00440797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049121 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, DDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.