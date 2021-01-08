Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 325.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 320,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.01 and a 200 day moving average of $302.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $411.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

