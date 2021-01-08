Zeepin Market Cap Reaches $197,759.93 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $197,759.93 and $44,948.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00050669 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.