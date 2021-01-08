Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $1.23 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00169672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00038677 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,718,000 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

