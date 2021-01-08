Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0397 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 57.5% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $898,662.36 and approximately $1,743.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

