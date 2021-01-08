Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.90

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.90 and last traded at $147.90, with a volume of 3397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,076 shares of company stock valued at $16,238,970. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

