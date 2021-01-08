ZEON Network (ZEON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One ZEON Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit, IDEX and BitMart. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00420260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00218842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00049278 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMart, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.