ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Reaches $5.03 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $47,464.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00038746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00271445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.41 or 0.02674788 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012231 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

