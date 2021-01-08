ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 20.2% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. ZEON has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $52,460.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00281792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.45 or 0.02755456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012626 BTC.

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

