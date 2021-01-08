Zero Market Cap Achieves $831,567.72 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $831,567.72 and $330,365.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00158196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028280 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00035501 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,507,238 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

