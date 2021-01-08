Zero Price Reaches $0.0937 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $891,295.38 and approximately $117,525.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00169660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00039114 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,509,506 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.